Compass Heading Data Logger

Starmon is a robust logger ideal for analyzing heading direction and tilt movements on subsea gear and robotics. It has multiple sensors in a compact titanium housing. In addition to heading, pitch and roll, and 3D tilt-acceleration, Starmon measures depth and temperature. Star-Oddi.





Multibeam Sonar

WINGHEAD is a 1,024-beam echosounder, with the iconic NORBIT curved arrays, a frequency agility from 200 to 700 kHz, and a resolution of 0.5 x 0.9° at the center frequency of 400 kHz. Its weight in air is less than 7 kg, including mounting brackets and GNSS/INS. NORBIT US Ltd.





GNSS Signal Splitters

Smart Power TW162 (one antenna, two receivers) and TW164 (one antenna, four receivers) offer system redundancy and fail-over capability. They support the full GNSS spectrum: GPS/QZSS-L1/L2/L5, QZSS-L6, GLONASS-G1/G2/G3, Galileo-E1/E5a/E5b/E6, BeiDou-B1/B2/B2a/B3 and L-band correction service. Tallysman Wireless Inc.





Rescue and Support ROV

Commander MK III Rescue was designed for manned submarine rescue and underwater operation support. The six vectorized thrusters are 800 W each, enabling speeds up to 7 kt. The ROV pilot has a high-resolution live image of the operation thanks to HD cameras. Mariscope Meerestechnik.

Weather Monitoring

Optimum Ship Routing and advanced weather services have been integrated into the digital chart table, NavStation. This combines all planning and routing processes on a single, cyber-secure platform. NAVTOR and Weathernews Inc.

Acoustic Sensing for Wells

Odassea is a joint subsea fiber-optic service that enables operators to execute intervention-less seismic imaging and reservoir diagnostics. It integrates hardware and digital systems in order to strengthen digital capabilities in subsea reservoir monitoring and production optimization. Halliburton Co. and TechnipFMC.

PAH Measurement Updates

Sea Sentry’s new features are: an upgraded PAH+ sensor for scrubber washwater application; new solid standard to check the calibration status of the turbidity and PAH+ sensors; new connectors; increased cabinet protection; improved labeling; and reworked electronics enclosure. Chelsea Technologies Ltd.

Next-Generation Antenna

The v240M Gen-II and Intelligent Mediator Gen-II enable auto-switching between C- and Ku-band communications, GEO and MEO satellite tracking, and management of up to eight antennas and modems. The antenna can be easily adapted to Ka-band for tri-band operation if required. Intellian Technologies.

Cable Protection

This patented integrated cable protection system is for interarray and export cables for fixed and floating offshore wind installations. It includes a combination of bend restrictors and a bend stiffener, foundation interface device, standard dynamic unit, and detachable pull head. Balmoral Comtec Ltd.

Vessel Data Conversion

LinkUp single-function gateway modules convert vessel and engine information to NMEA 2000. Onboard sensors measure liquid levels, temperature, pressure and other system parameters. Configuring LinkUp gateways is simple using a mobile device and the companion Veratron LinkUp Configurator app. Veratron US Inc.

Updated App

TZ iBoat’s latest version includes: official raster and vector nautical charts (worldwide coverage); unlimited GFS weather forecasts and five premium models; 3D view and satellite images; routes, marks and catches in just one tap; all data accessible online and offline; optional radar and AIS modules; Iridium GO! compatibility; and automatic backup and synchronization via TZ Cloud. Nobeltec Inc.

Underwater Modem

VR4 UWM is for tracking and recording tagged fish populations. It is a submersible receiver capable of identifying all Innovasea coded transmitters and communicating data remotely to a surface modem on demand. The subsea acoustic communications are conducted via a fully integrated OEM version of Teledyne Benthos’ CM-903 compact modem. Teledyne Benthos/Innovasea Systems Inc.

UV Sanitation Robot

This heavy-duty robot is capable of carrying out UV sanitation without human assistance. With the use of an included tablet, operators control and initiate commands wirelessly over Wi-Fi. The stainless steel bot is battery powered and has eight UV-C fluorescent lamps with a 360° beam angle configuration for maximum exposure. Larson Electronics LLC.

Environmental Management

EnviroManager+ is an add-on to EnviroManager that enables shipping companies to apply their own environmental procedures in an instant and deliver timely, position-based information and clarity across the fleet with location-specific policies. This ensures crews have the right information at the right time to make the best decisions. OneOcean.

Buoyancy Jacket

COBRA now has CE certification from SGS, marking compliance with essential EU regulations and harmonized standards, as well as leading industry standards such as NORSOK. The certification provides divers with added confidence in the equipment’s ability to deliver reliable and high-performance support in hostile underwater environments. JFD.

Coronavirus Containment

IQSafe safely isolates individuals who have been identified with any bacterial or viral infection, including COVID-19. Utilizing designated cabins, IQSafe will keep the air pure and free of pathogens while decontaminating surfaces. NEXT.