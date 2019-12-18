Results for Long-Endurance Navigation Capabilities

New standards in long-endurance underwater navigation and automated subsea positioning have been set following the successful completion of a joint project led by subsea technology specialist Sonardyne International Ltd., with partners the National Oceanography Centre (NOC) and L3Harris.

The two-year, $1.5 million Precise Positioning for Persistent Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (P3AUV) project, funded in part by Innovate UK, set out to integrate existing and emerging technologies to deliver a step-change in unmanned platform endurance and navigational precision.

In addition, the project also set out to increase the use of autonomy in offshore survey positioning operations using unmanned surface vessels (USVs), and in the process reducing risk to personnel, environmental impact and operating costs.

The final project trials, which also saw one of the NOC’s largest deployment of AUVs operating in swarms, were completed this month (December) in Loch Ness, Scotland.

“Sending autonomous and unmanned underwater vehicles (AUV/UUVs) out on missions that will last for weeks or even months, unaided by crewed ships, is a shared vision held by the ocean science, offshore energy and defense sectors,” says Geraint West, Sonardyne’s Global Business Manager for Ocean Science.

“As the only company that produces an all-in-one hybrid acoustic-inertial-Doppler navigation and communication solution for AUVs and USVs, we were uniquely placed to collaborate with the NOC and L3Harris to realize the ambitious aims of the P3AUV project.”

In addition, the use of autonomous calibration techniques will remove the need for a manned vessel to perform this task, removing people from harm’s way, driving down fuel emissions and improving efficiencies.

“To put this into perspective, an offshore support or research vessel will typically burn some 3,000 tons of fuel annually and generate about 10,000 tons (equivalent) of greenhouse gases,” says James Cowles, L3Harris UK. “The environmental footprint of an independent ASV or AUV is, by comparison, negligible.”

Learn more about the joint project.

Like this: Like Loading...