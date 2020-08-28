The International Water Conference (IWC) is an educational conference founded in 1936 by the Engineers’ Society of Western Pennsylvania, with an emphasis on noncommercial discussions on technology. The IWC presents the latest in scientific advances and practical applications in this field, cutting across a wide range of industries, technologies and functional areas.

The IWC brings together end-users, researchers, practicing engineers, managers, educators, suppliers and contractors. It is dedicated to advancing new developments in the treatment, use and reuse of water for industrial and other engineering purposes. Attendees come to learn unbiased details about the latest applications available in the industry, get educated on current technology and hold wide-ranging discussions with their peers active in water treatment.

The conference program and schedule of workshops are available at eswp.com.

In addition to the high-quality technical content presented at the IWC, there will be numerous ways to network and fill your interests. Beyond the peer-to-peer networking, the IWC features a robust exhibit hall filled with services and solutions to your water and wastewater treatment challenges. The IWC offers dedicated time, especially for exhibitors, so that full attention is given to this extended learning environment.

In light of the continuing concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic, the management of the International Water Conference continues to examine options for the 2020 IWC. While they remain hopeful to have a safe gathering in San Antonio in November, they are also planning an alternate platform for virtual conferencing, including exhibits and sponsorships. As plans continue to evolve, you can check eswp.com for updates.

