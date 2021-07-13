The Society of Exploration Geophysicists (SEG) and the American Association of Petroleum Geologists (AAPG) have a new, integrated annual conference and exhibition: IMAGE, the International Meeting for Applied Geoscience and Energy.

The two societies will hold joint annual meetings for the next five years, the first of which will be a hybrid event September 26 to October 1, 2021 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, Colorado, and online.

IMAGE ’21 will welcome speakers, exhibitors and attendees to participate in person at the Colorado Convention Center or online, or both. The comprehensive technical program will feature more than 20 concurrent technical sessions, and a joint exhibition will showcase the latest geoscience products and technologies. One registration will give delegates access to the core technical sessions, the exhibition and several other events.

For more information about IMAGE visit: www.imageevent.org.

