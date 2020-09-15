EURONAVAL, the international exhibition for the naval defense and maritime security industry, will be held October 20 to 23 in Paris-le Bourget. Organized every even-numbered year, it has been the world’s leading meeting place for innovation and naval technologies of the future for more than 50 years. The 27th edition of the event will feature web conferences, workshops, BtoB meetings, start-up space, employment and training opportunities, and a new Cyber Naval Hub pavilion.

COVID-19 Crisis, Reassuring Indicators

In this time of unprecedented health crisis, the entire events sector is subject to great uncertainty. However, there are a number of positive indicators that make it possible to be optimistic about the exhibition’s go-ahead:

EURONAVAL’s commercial results testify to the optimism surrounding the event. Interest in the event reveals that industry is definitely counting on this end-of-year meeting.

Since its opening, the SEAnnovation space has registered more than 60 applications, proof of the success of this space, created for the 2018 edition of EURONAVAL.

The shipbuilding sector, with its long order cycles, has suffered less from the crisis than some of the more consumer and general public-oriented industrial sectors.

Web Conferences, Themed Workshops

A series of three web conferences will replace the international conference initially planned at the Maison de la Chimie. Organized in partnership with the Foundation for Strategic Research (FRS), these web conferences will take place over three online sessions in the form of thematic round tables:

Tuesday, September, 29 at 11 am: China/U.S./Japan: Power relations in Asia-Pacific

Tuesday, October, 6 at 11 am: The submarine export market and innovative strategic partnerships

Tuesday, October, 13 at 11 am: Technological innovations and capacity shortfalls

The three web conferences will be available in replay on the exhibition website from Monday, October, 19, the day before the exhibition opens.

For four days, thematic workshops bringing together institutional and official delegations, as well as French and international companies, will set the tempo for the EURONAVAL exhibition. These workshops will address the main issues at stake in naval defense, covering a broad spectrum of topics, ranging from the future of submarines to security and environmental protection, the future of European industry, naval research, special operations, and electronic warfare.

SEAnnovation Space

The SEAnnovation space dedicated to start-ups was launched at EURONAVAL 2018 in partnership with Starburst and the GICAN. Given the success of this initiative, SEAnnovation is being renewed. This space is designed to welcome and promote 30 or so start-up companies from France and abroad in a dedicated area, with round tables, keynotes and pitches over four days. All start-ups involved in defense or dual civil-defense technological innovations are invited to exhibit in the SEAnnovation space. For the start-ups that have been selected, this will be an exceptional opportunity to gain visibility and present their projects to contractors in the global shipbuilding industry.

Cyber Naval Hub

Cybersecurity has become a major challenge for the entire defense sector. In a digital and interconnected world, cyber threats are on the increase throughout the civil and military maritime sectors.

The EURONAVAL organizers, in partnership with CEIS, specializing in cyber defense consulting, have therefore decided to create a new space: the Cyber Naval Hub. Industry leaders and public administrations will be able to showcase their innovations in this exhibition pavilion, exchange best practices and imagine solutions of the future for improving digital trust.

BtoB

Because EURONAVAL is a privileged meeting place for industrialists and decision makers for navies from all over the world, the organizers prioritize facilitating BtoB meetings at the exhibition. This is why special meeting areas have been designed, to promote relations between the different sectors. A personalized support service has also been set up by the exhibition to facilitate contacts between visitors and exhibitors.

For exhibitors wishing to promote outsized resources (planes, helicopters, boats, drones, etc.), an outdoor exhibition area will once again provide an attractive showcase. They will be able to present their equipment in static display and welcome all exhibition visitors.

For more info, visit www.euronaval.fr.

