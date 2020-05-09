We here at Sea Technology realize that the pandemic has caused many to reconsider their marketing strategies. This is why we are here to help with our virtual media options and packages

By choosing to advertise on our website you can rest assured your product, service, or webinar will reach a vast audience instantly whether on a desktop, laptop, smartphone, or tablet. Pick from one of our advertising options to get your company on everyone’s radar in this new frontier.

With most professionals now

In addition our print magazine will continue bringing you in-depth feature stories on a monthly basis, but access to them is now easier than ever, courtesy of our digital editions!

UDT features a three-day exhibition packed with organisations operating in undersea defence and security domains.

Get the best of both worlds with your ad running in both our print and digital editions! Don’t know if we want to spin it like this as we don’t know where we lie with the print edition.